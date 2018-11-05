Stag Industrial (STAG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. 91,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,815. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $29.07.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 84.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth about $435,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 11.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

