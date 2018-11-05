St. James’s Place (STJ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,140 at Goldman Sachs Group

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,140 ($14.90) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,175 ($15.35) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,280 ($16.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised shares of St. James’s Place to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a report on Friday, October 26th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,610 ($21.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,309.36 ($17.11).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,024.85 ($13.39) on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 1,008 ($13.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.72).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

