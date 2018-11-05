Spin Master (TOY) PT Set at C$65.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on Spin Master (TSE:TOY) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.75.

Shares of TOY opened at C$46.49 on Thursday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$43.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.76.

In related news, insider Chris Harrs sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.40, for a total transaction of C$1,169,460.00.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

