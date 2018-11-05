SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) is Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.7% of Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $28,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 168.7% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 637.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $157,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $94.55 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $100.07.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

