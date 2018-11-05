SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) Position Boosted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,122 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 418.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after buying an additional 899,813 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after buying an additional 165,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 228,780 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 379,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 359,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 30,610 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $32.31 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

