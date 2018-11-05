SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,322 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $34,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 882,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,794 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28,671.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 750,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 521.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 735,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,563,000 after acquiring an additional 617,290 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $87,965,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $252.46 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $232.65 and a 52 week high of $269.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1552 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

