Sparton Resources (SRI) Stock Price Down 11.1% After Insider Selling

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) was down 11.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 82,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 198,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Specifically, insider Yongbiao Ding sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $63,700 in the last quarter.

About Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

