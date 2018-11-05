Spartan Motors (SPAR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on Spartan Motors and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.31. 9,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,268. The stock has a market cap of $260.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.27 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other Spartan Motors news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $63,113.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,429 shares in the company, valued at $966,023.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Spartan Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 161.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 40.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

