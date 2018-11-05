SpaceCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (SPACE)

SpaceCoin (CURRENCY:SPACE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. SpaceCoin has a market capitalization of $97,913.00 and $0.00 worth of SpaceCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, SpaceCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00100758 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000821 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,773.87 or 3.38850342 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004730 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00089370 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SpaceCoin Coin Profile

SpaceCoin (CRYPTO:SPACE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2015. SpaceCoin’s total supply is 24,517,665 coins. The official website for SpaceCoin is spacecoin.info . SpaceCoin’s official Twitter account is @space_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceCoin

SpaceCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

