S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in S&P Global by 1,004.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 177,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,107,000 after purchasing an additional 161,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in S&P Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 3,985.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 389,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,476,000 after purchasing an additional 380,258 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $805,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $71,172.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $107,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “$214.26” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.69.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $182.98 on Monday. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $154.70 and a 1 year high of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

