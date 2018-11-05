Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) Insider Acquires $30,500.00 in Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) insider Georgia S. Derrico bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $377.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

SONA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth $179,000. Outfitter Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth $422,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the third quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

