Sohu.com (SOHU) Announces Earnings Results

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83, RTT News reports. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $459.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.38) earnings per share. Sohu.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sohu.com updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $-1.4–1.15 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($1.40-1.15) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $17.79 on Monday. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $692.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.
Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.