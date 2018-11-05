Sohu.com (SOHU) Announces Earnings Results

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83, RTT News reports. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $459.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.38) earnings per share. Sohu.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sohu.com updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $-1.4–1.15 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($1.40-1.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $17.79 on Monday. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $692.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 4,453.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 52.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.