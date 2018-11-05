Sogou (SOGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

SOGO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sogou from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

SOGO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,853. Sogou has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $276.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOGO. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sogou by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Sogou by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sogou by 2,945.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

