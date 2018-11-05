Snetwork Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42,121.00 (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Snetwork has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Snetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, YunEx and Gate.io. Snetwork has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $42,121.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00150269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00256055 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.32 or 0.10249972 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012197 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Snetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

