SLM Solutions Group (AM3D) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) received a €15.00 ($17.44) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AM3D. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, equinet set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.00 ($32.56).

Shares of SLM Solutions Group stock opened at €12.22 ($14.21) on Monday. SLM Solutions Group has a 12 month low of €29.31 ($34.08) and a 12 month high of €49.75 ($57.85).

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

