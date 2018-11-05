SLAM Exploration (SXL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 364000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

SLAM Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project in New Brunswick.

