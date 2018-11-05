Skyharbour Resources (SYH) PT Set at C$1.01 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.01 price objective on Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyharbour Resources stock opened at C$0.52 on Friday. Skyharbour Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$0.57.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.