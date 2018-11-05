Skyharbour Resources (SYH) PT Set at C$1.01 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$1.01 price objective on Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Skyharbour Resources stock opened at C$0.52 on Friday. Skyharbour Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$0.57.
About Skyharbour Resources
See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.