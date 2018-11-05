Sirius Minerals’ (SXX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

SXX opened at GBX 23.78 ($0.31) on Monday. Sirius Minerals has a one year low of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

Sirius Minerals Plc, a fertilizer development company, engages in the evaluation and exploration of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company explores for polyhalite resources. Its North Yorkshire polyhalite project is located in the United Kingdom. Sirius Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

