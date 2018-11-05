Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $730.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $29.50 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

SBGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

