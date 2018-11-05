Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$58.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.57 million.

TSE SVM opened at C$3.03 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.72 and a 52 week high of C$4.02.

In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total transaction of C$102,900.00. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 23,750 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.37, for a total value of C$80,037.50. Insiders sold a total of 142,437 shares of company stock valued at $466,577 over the last three months.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

