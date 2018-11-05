Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.
Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$58.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.57 million.
TSE SVM opened at C$3.03 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.72 and a 52 week high of C$4.02.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.
