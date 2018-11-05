Signition LP Purchases New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,027,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,941,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 494.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 619,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,320,000 after purchasing an additional 514,981 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,995,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

MAA opened at $96.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.76 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 18.20%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.9225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 4,993 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $502,745.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

