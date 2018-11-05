Signatum (SIGT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. Signatum has a total market cap of $97,124.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signatum coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Signatum has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001184 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00051550 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00026167 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00060575 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015412 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.02067445 BTC.

Signatum Coin Profile

SIGT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Signatum’s official website is signatum.org . Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Signatum

Signatum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

