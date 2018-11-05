Sierra Metals (SMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 12th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$80.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.72 million.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

SMT stock opened at C$3.29 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.68 and a 1-year high of C$3.85.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.80 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.