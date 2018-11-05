Siemens Healthineers (SHL) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.42 ($44.68).

ETR:SHL opened at €37.36 ($43.44) on Monday.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

