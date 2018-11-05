Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Admiral Group (ADM)

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 2,145 ($28.03) price target (up previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 2,073 ($27.09) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,075 ($27.11) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,040 ($26.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,756 ($22.95) price target (up previously from GBX 1,720 ($22.47)) on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 1,966.20 ($25.69).

ADM stock opened at GBX 1,986 ($25.95) on Thursday. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,766 ($23.08) and a one year high of GBX 2,184 ($28.54).

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,056 ($26.87) per share, for a total transaction of £24,569.20 ($32,104.01). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 32,300 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,044 ($26.71), for a total transaction of £660,212 ($862,683.91).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

