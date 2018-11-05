Shire (SHP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Shire (LON:SHP) in a research note published on Friday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

SHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Shire to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,725.30 ($61.74).

Shares of Shire stock opened at GBX 4,513.35 ($58.97) on Friday. Shire has a 12-month low of GBX 2,940.50 ($38.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,021 ($65.61).

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

