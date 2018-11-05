Shake Shack (SHAK) PT Lowered to $56.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHAK. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.90.

NYSE SHAK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $47.14. 14,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,522. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.81 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 6,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $386,635.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $28,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,284,560 shares of company stock valued at $74,700,300. Corporate insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,130,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,344,000 after purchasing an additional 207,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,895,000 after purchasing an additional 384,867 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,157,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after purchasing an additional 152,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

