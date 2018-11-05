SGL Carbon (SGL) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.73 ($13.64).

SGL opened at €8.87 ($10.31) on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of €8.09 ($9.41) and a 52 week high of €14.70 ($17.09).

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

