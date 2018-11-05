SGL Carbon (SGL) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.73 ($13.64).

SGL opened at €8.87 ($10.31) on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of €8.09 ($9.41) and a 52 week high of €14.70 ($17.09).

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

