Service Co. International (SCI) Stake Increased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $15,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 707.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $4,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,524.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 616,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,190,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,729,670. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $43.13 on Monday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. ValuEngine raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

