Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 111.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. On average, analysts expect Sequential Brands Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sequential Brands Group stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Sequential Brands Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on SQBG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sequential Brands Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

In other Sequential Brands Group news, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,441.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

