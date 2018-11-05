Select Medical (SEM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $238,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,000,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,003,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 10,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $209,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,012,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,363,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,527 shares of company stock worth $1,264,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Select Medical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 24,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

