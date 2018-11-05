Secure Energy Services (SES) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.75 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SES opened at C$8.38 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$6.98 and a 12-month high of C$9.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.