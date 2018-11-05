Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,132 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,265,194,000 after buying an additional 946,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,515,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,102,017,000 after buying an additional 383,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,384,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $191,105,000 after buying an additional 180,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seagate Technology by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after buying an additional 1,204,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,101,239 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,656,000 after buying an additional 27,963 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 120.71% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 581,291 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $29,855,105.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 2,090,783 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $106,504,486.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,636,648 shares of company stock valued at $239,240,175 and have sold 46,086 shares valued at $2,529,660. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

