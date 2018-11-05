Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 581,291 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $29,855,105.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 10,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $561,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,636,648 shares of company stock valued at $239,240,175 and sold 46,086 shares valued at $2,529,660. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX opened at $44.27 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

