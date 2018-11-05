Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $30,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 212,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after buying an additional 46,193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 209,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $50.29 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $54.60.

