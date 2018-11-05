Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3,078.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $27.73 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $33.13.

