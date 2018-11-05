Sanofi (SAN) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.06 ($94.25).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €66.17 ($76.94) on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

