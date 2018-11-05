Salzgitter AG (SZG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €41.97 ($48.81).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of ETR SZG traded up €1.02 ($1.19) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €36.46 ($42.40). 242,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €29.74 ($34.58) and a 12 month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

