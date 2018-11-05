SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.41) per share for the quarter.
SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SAGE Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $137.55 on Monday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $195.97. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.76.
About SAGE Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).
