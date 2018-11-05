SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.41) per share for the quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SAGE Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $137.55 on Monday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $195.97. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 2.76.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $235.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.81.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

