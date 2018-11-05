Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.99 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Crown worth $25,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 676,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after buying an additional 406,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,952,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William S. Urkiel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.25 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Crown from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “$44.54” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Crown from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

NYSE CCK opened at $45.07 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

