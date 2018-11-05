RumbleON (RMBL) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

“Motorcycle portion disappoints due to elevated termination rates, but sales margin expands less than we would expect even after normalizing for various moving parts… …Combined with much higher opex & significantly lowered midterm outlook, we value motorcycle portion at a fraction of what we previously did. We expect Wholesale acquisition to be accretive to RMBL shareholders, but on a much longer timeframe than what management has communicated. Downgrading shares to Hold, from Buy.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS RMBL opened at $6.71 on Thursday. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 20,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

