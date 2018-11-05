Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RBS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Friday, August 10th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, August 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 312.50 ($4.08).

Shares of RBS opened at GBX 244.90 ($3.20) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 304.20 ($3.97).

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Ross McEwan bought 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £228,753.40 ($298,906.83).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

