Royal Bank of Canada Trims Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Target Price to $24.00

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 28,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,546. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 11,317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

