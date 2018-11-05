Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Installed Building Products (IBP) a $46.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.70.
Shares of IBP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,817. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.59.
In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $5,116,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,238,423.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 107,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,598,139.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,361,013.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,688 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,410 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
