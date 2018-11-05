Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Installed Building Products (IBP) a $46.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.70.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,817. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $5,116,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,238,423.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 107,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,598,139.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,361,013.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,688 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,410 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.