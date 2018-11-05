Rogers Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers in a research report issued on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $5.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.89 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Rogers stock opened at $128.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers has a 12 month low of $105.60 and a 12 month high of $184.00.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $189,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,121.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $351,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,122. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

