Rocket Internet (RKET) Given a €28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.31 ($36.41).

Shares of Rocket Internet stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) on Monday, hitting €24.54 ($28.53). 146,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Rocket Internet has a one year low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a one year high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

