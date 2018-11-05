Robert W. Baird Lowers MRC Global (MRC) Price Target to $20.00

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MRC Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MRC Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of MRC stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $16.70. 13,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,047,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,492,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,674,000 after purchasing an additional 647,445 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,639,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after purchasing an additional 112,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,061,000 after purchasing an additional 279,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

