Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,743 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,172,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,445,080,000 after purchasing an additional 134,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,600,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,577,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $358,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $336,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FedEx by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,036,861 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $249,665,000 after purchasing an additional 81,315 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.86.

FedEx stock opened at $221.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $207.90 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

