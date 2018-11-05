River Road Asset Management LLC Has $23.19 Million Stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,080,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 357,341 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $23,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 322,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,595 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 800,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 62,550 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 876,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 67,237 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 442,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,119,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 84,783 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $18.89 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

