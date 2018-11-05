Rice Partnership LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Cedar Hill Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 15,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $58.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

